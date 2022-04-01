VAULT Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. VAULT has a market capitalization of $779,138.01 and $12.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.73 or 0.07443987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,263.80 or 1.00033180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 553,443 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

