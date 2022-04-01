Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 100,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VGR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,532. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

