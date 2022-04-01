Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.66

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.77 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 2,514,409 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.66.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

