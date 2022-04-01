Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 6,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

