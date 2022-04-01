VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.67. VEON shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 71,017 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

