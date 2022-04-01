VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $194.39 and a one year high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.