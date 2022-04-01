Verso Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Verso has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $150,316.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.55 or 0.07359320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,198.49 or 1.00010281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

