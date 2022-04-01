Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,442,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.94.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

