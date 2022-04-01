Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,442,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.94.
VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
The stock has a market cap of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
