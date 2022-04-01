Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.85. Vertiv shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 172,306 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

