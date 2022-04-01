Viberate Market Cap Tops $6.35 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 13% against the dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $426,253.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00108528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

