Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Vicor worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vicor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

