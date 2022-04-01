Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 6,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

