Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Village Super Market worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Village Super Market by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Village Super Market by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLGEA shares. TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,449. The company has a market cap of $355.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Village Super Market Profile (Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.