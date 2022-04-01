VIMworld (VEED) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $29,327.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

