Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vintage Wine Estates to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million $9.87 million 985.99 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.35

Vintage Wine Estates’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage Wine Estates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors 276 1287 1454 32 2.41

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 95.22%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vintage Wine Estates Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.