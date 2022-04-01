Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 429,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,616,688 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.