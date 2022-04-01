Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 429,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,616,688 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.