Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.43. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,903,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

