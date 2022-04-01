Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of V traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,557,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

