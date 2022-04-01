Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 173,188 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

