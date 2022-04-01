Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

NASDAQ VC opened at $109.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

