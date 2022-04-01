Vitae Market Cap Reaches $6.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,732.24 or 1.00024269 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars.

