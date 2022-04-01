VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.05. VIZIO shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 5,798 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,358 over the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
