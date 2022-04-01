VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.05. VIZIO shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 5,798 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 160,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,358 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

