Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Down 3.9%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 5,905,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,359,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
VLTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.