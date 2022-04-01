Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Down 3.9%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 5,905,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,359,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

