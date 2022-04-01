VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda purchased a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. VTEX has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. Equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

