W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.28.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $101,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,215. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $67.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

