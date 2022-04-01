W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,393,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $512.29. 1,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,703. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.13 and a 200-day moving average of $475.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

