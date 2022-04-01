Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,041.93

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.93 ($13.65) and traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.13). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.30), with a volume of 2,496 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) target price on shares of Water Intelligence in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £167.70 million and a PE ratio of 45.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 871.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

