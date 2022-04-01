WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches Market Cap of $31.80 Million

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. WaykiChain has a market cap of $31.80 million and $750,215.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

