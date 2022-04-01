WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $258.53 million and approximately $20.77 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

