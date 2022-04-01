WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

GTO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,266. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

