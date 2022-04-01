WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 2,455 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

