WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.18% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

