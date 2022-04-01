WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. 5,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

