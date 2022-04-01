WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFVA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26.

