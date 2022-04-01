WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 182,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,046. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

