WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 106,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.