WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.53. 49,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

