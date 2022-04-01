WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,254. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.