WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.