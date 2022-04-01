WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,237 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3,104.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.72. 9,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26.

