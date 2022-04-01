WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 53,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 10,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.94. 77,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

