WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

