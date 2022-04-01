WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 31,108 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7,338.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

