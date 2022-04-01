WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 56,744 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.53% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 39,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.