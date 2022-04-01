WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 7,907 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,954. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

