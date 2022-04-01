WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.18% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 58,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,332. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.