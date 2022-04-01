WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 31,940 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1,235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.34. 1,560,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

