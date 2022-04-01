WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 4,371 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $59.67. 8,454,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

