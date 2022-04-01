WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. 1,360,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,299. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.48 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

