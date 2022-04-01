WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,588 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $57.60. 98,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

